Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,223 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 21,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8,921.6% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 70,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 69,856 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,760,000 after purchasing an additional 92,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on Simpson Manufacturing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Simpson Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $143,188.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $72.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.59. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $74.91.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $308.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.02 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 10.58%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

