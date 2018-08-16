Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $687,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 95.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,959 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 423,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Noven Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $11.27 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $13.11.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.