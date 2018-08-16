James L. Herbert Sells 13,000 Shares of Neogen Co. (NEOG) Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) insider James L. Herbert sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,087,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $83.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.66 and a beta of 1.33. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $48.55 and a one year high of $84.99.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.11 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Neogen from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 31.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 533,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,743,000 after purchasing an additional 128,073 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 24.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,043,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,927,000 after purchasing an additional 204,495 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 32.4% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 31.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 35.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

