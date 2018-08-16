J2 Global Inc (JCOM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This is a positive change from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

J2 Global has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. J2 Global has a payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect J2 Global to earn $6.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $70.27 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $287.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $264,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 731,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,380,754.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on JCOM shares. BidaskClub downgraded J2 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on J2 Global to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on J2 Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

