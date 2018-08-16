IXT (IXT) Price Reaches $0.0887

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. IXT has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $83,405.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IXT has traded down 43.9% against the US dollar. One IXT token can now be purchased for $0.0887 or 0.00001405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC, YoBit and Qryptos.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015906 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00254558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00154219 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000177 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.97 or 0.06720412 BTC.

IXT Profile

IXT’s genesis date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech . IXT’s official website is www.ixt.global

Buying and Selling IXT

IXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, HitBTC, Bit-Z and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

