Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) PT Set at $20.00 by Needham & Company LLC

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) has been given a $20.00 target price by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 138.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ITRM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ ITRM opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Heron acquired 456,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,929,287.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Judith M. Matthews acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 965,099 shares of company stock worth $12,546,287 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRM. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,414,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

