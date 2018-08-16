iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 38.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,560,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,427,357 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $612,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $888,000. FCG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 144,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,447,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 603,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $113.49 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $121.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

