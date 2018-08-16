iShares Silver Trust (SLV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,752,829 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the July 13th total of 10,809,933 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,624,198 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,187.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $152,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $13.57 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

