iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) Position Reduced by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 72.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 628,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,244,000 after buying an additional 264,427 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $130.61 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $106.84 and a 1 year high of $132.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

