iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (IUSV) Position Increased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (BMV:IUSV) by 604.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,835,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575,052 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index were worth $98,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,528,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,888,000 after buying an additional 749,723 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,467,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,927,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,169,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,796,000 after buying an additional 208,467 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,012,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,796,000 after buying an additional 236,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,008,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after buying an additional 649,880 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV opened at $55.26 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 Value Index has a 12 month low of $905.35 and a 12 month high of $1,088.00.

