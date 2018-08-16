iShares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) Holdings Raised by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Index accounts for about 3.6% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Index were worth $11,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Index during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Index during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Index alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $166.09 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Index has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $170.20.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.