iShares MSCI Taiwan Index (EWT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Taiwan Index (NYSEARCA:EWT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,313,976 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the July 13th total of 6,483,605 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,795,027 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

EWT stock opened at $36.16 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Taiwan Index has a 12-month low of $35.01 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan Index by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,341,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,288,000 after acquiring an additional 660,859 shares in the last quarter. TT International raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan Index by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. TT International now owns 1,297,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,733,000 after acquiring an additional 640,324 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan Index during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,394,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan Index by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,890,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,048,000 after acquiring an additional 212,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan Index by 4,372.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 163,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 160,296 shares in the last quarter.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

