iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (AAXJ) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the exchange traded fund an impact score of 45.9556480456625 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of AAXJ opened at $68.47 on Thursday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $67.86 and a one year high of $83.52.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

