iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (JKI) Given News Impact Score of 0.51

News articles about iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) have trended very positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF earned a coverage optimism score of 0.51 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.4030860375992 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ JKI traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.96. 6,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,727. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $144.10 and a one year high of $168.36.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.