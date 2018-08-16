iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Shares Bought by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.8% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 425.0% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $283.65 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $243.45 and a 52-week high of $288.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

