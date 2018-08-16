iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) is Meridian Management Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 9.0% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $283.65 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $243.45 and a 12 month high of $288.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

