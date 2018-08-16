IQE (IQE) Given New GBX 170 Price Target at Barclays

IQE (LON:IQE) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 170 ($2.17) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 172.29 ($2.20).

IQE stock traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 104.10 ($1.33). 1,069,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,840,000. IQE has a 12 month low of GBX 45 ($0.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 181.50 ($2.32).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

