IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $832,000 Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3,156.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALXN. ValuEngine raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Clancy sold 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $687,147.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,309 shares in the company, valued at $12,233,742.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John J. Orloff sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $250,690.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

ALXN stock opened at $115.32 on Thursday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.10 and a fifty-two week high of $149.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.58. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.