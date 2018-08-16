IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $542,000 Holdings in Tesla Inc (TSLA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,332,187 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,485,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,377 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 74,343.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 583,634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 582,850 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,171,801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,517,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,727 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,242,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,942 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 134,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total value of $1,077,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,531,736.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $343.19 per share, with a total value of $18,875,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $369.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $376.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.31.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $338.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 0.65. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $244.59 and a 1 year high of $389.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 50.84% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. Tesla’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

