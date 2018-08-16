IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,681 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.8% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.51 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

