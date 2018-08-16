IOST (IOST) Market Cap Tops $101.70 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One IOST token can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Binance, Koinex and OKEx. IOST has a market cap of $101.70 million and $9.32 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOST has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000311 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00262850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00153271 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000175 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011389 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $406.04 or 0.06342333 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST’s genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Upbit, Kucoin, Zebpay, Koinex, Binance, Cobinhood, DDEX, BitMart, GOPAX, OTCBTC, DragonEX, Hotbit, HitBTC, OKEx, IDEX, Huobi and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

