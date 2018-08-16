Investors Sell Shares of NVIDIA (NVDA) on Strength (NVDA)

Traders sold shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $753.21 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $858.08 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $104.87 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, NVIDIA had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. NVIDIA traded up $5.31 for the day and closed at $261.43

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $154.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Michael Byron sold 15,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total transaction of $3,707,397.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,285 shares in the company, valued at $22,611,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 4,643 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $1,237,545.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 295,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,798,552.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,632 shares of company stock valued at $67,615,033. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 146.1% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

