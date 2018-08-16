Investors Sell Shares of Morgan Stanley (MS) on Strength (MS)

Traders sold shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on strength during trading on Thursday. $46.54 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $104.50 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $57.96 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Morgan Stanley had the 27th highest net out-flow for the day. Morgan Stanley traded up $0.85 for the day and closed at $48.30

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $59.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

The firm has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 15.84%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

