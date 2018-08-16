Investors Sell Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $43.17 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $98.03 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $54.86 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Eli Lilly And Co had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Eli Lilly And Co traded up $0.57 for the day and closed at $102.44Specifically, SVP Christi Shaw sold 8,426 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $691,774.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $15,093,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,575,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,277,981,165.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,583,846 shares of company stock worth $145,058,769. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.27.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. Eli Lilly And Co had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $103,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $114,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 118.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth $128,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

