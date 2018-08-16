Investors Sell Amgen (AMGN) on Strength (AMGN)

Investors sold shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on strength during trading on Thursday. $76.52 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $142.19 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $65.67 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Amgen had the 20th highest net out-flow for the day. Amgen traded up $2.50 for the day and closed at $196.44

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.76.

The company has a market cap of $125.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total transaction of $298,457.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $3,520,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $86,723,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Amgen by 10.3% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 8,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Amgen by 8.3% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

