Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Briggs & Stratton (BGG)

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,307 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 954% compared to the average daily volume of 124 call options.

BGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of BGG stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $733.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Briggs & Stratton has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $27.34.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.83 million. Briggs & Stratton had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Briggs & Stratton’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. research analysts forecast that Briggs & Stratton will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Briggs & Stratton’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

Briggs & Stratton announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,448,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,561,000 after purchasing an additional 228,281 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,529,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,541,000 after purchasing an additional 508,224 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,325,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 53,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 898,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

