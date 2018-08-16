Investors Buy Chesapeake Energy (CHK) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $24.70 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $17.38 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $7.32 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Chesapeake Energy had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. Chesapeake Energy traded down ($0.15) for the day and closed at $4.25

Several research firms have recently commented on CHK. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,337,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,453,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 483,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 235,090 shares in the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

