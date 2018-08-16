Investors Buy BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $38.17 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $23.37 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $14.80 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, BioMarin Pharmaceutical had the 16th highest net in-flow for the day. BioMarin Pharmaceutical traded down ($1.49) for the day and closed at $100.32

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of -149.73 and a beta of 1.60.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $372.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total transaction of $152,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,790 shares in the company, valued at $29,163,675.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Mueller sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $190,984.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,874 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,566 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 31,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

