Investors Buy Avery Dennison (AVY) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $18.48 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $10.58 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $7.90 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Avery Dennison had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. Avery Dennison traded down ($0.68) for the day and closed at $107.82

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVY. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 47.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.60%.

In related news, insider Georges Gravanis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $1,464,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,195.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,243,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,121,000 after buying an additional 771,818 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 312.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 514,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,577,000 after purchasing an additional 390,225 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,024.1% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 291,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,755,000 after purchasing an additional 265,500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $15,143,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 137.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 245,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,086,000 after purchasing an additional 142,292 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

