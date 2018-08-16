Investors Buy Analog Devices (ADI) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $65.12 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $20.55 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $44.57 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Analog Devices had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. Analog Devices traded down ($0.28) for the day and closed at $94.85
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.
The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21.
In related news, SVP Peter Real sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.07, for a total transaction of $427,656.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $1,679,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,050 shares of company stock worth $7,712,311 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $1,316,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $530,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $1,013,000. Jafra Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $2,398,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 69.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,068,000 after acquiring an additional 728,032 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
