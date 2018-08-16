Investors Buy Analog Devices (ADI) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $65.12 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $20.55 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $44.57 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Analog Devices had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. Analog Devices traded down ($0.28) for the day and closed at $94.85

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Peter Real sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.07, for a total transaction of $427,656.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $1,679,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,050 shares of company stock worth $7,712,311 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $1,316,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $530,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $1,013,000. Jafra Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $2,398,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 69.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,068,000 after acquiring an additional 728,032 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.