Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ISBC. ValuEngine cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.
ISBC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. Investors Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $14.69.
In related news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $63,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michele N. Siekerka sold 70,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $953,181.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 812,339 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after buying an additional 246,725 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1,321.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 222,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 206,739 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,522,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,766,000 after buying an additional 1,055,829 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 454,676 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 61,090 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Investors Bancorp Company Profile
Investors Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Investor Bank, which engages in the provison of banking services. Its services include complete deposit products, online banking, home equity loans and lines of credit, and a full array of mortgage loans. It also gives deposit accounts, cash management services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial real estate financing solutions.
Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.