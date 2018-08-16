Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ISBC. ValuEngine cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

ISBC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. Investors Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $14.69.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $182.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $63,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michele N. Siekerka sold 70,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $953,181.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 812,339 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after buying an additional 246,725 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1,321.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 222,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 206,739 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,522,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,766,000 after buying an additional 1,055,829 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 454,676 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 61,090 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Investor Bank, which engages in the provison of banking services. Its services include complete deposit products, online banking, home equity loans and lines of credit, and a full array of mortgage loans. It also gives deposit accounts, cash management services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial real estate financing solutions.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.