Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 16th (ABEV, AFSI, APPF, ARQL, AVDL, BANF, BCEI, BHBK, CAR, CBRL)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, August 16th:

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Isramco (NASDAQ:ISRL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

News Corp Class B (NASDAQ:NWS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for animals. The Company is developing compounds for the pet health market, including a non-COXIB analgesic for treating pain, an appetite-stimulating molecule for inappetence and licensed non-opioid local anesthetic for treating post-operative pain. It operates in the United States and Europe. Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Kansas City, Kansas. “

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

WMIH (NASDAQ:WMIH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

