Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pivotal Software (PVTL)

8/15/2018 – Pivotal Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Pivotal Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pivotal Software Inc. provides platform-as-a-service solutions. The Company serves automotive, financial services, industrial, insurance, media, retail, technology and telecommunications sectors. Pivotal Software Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

8/2/2018 – Pivotal Software was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pivotal Software Inc. provides platform-as-a-service solutions. The Company serves automotive, financial services, industrial, insurance, media, retail, technology and telecommunications sectors. Pivotal Software Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

8/1/2018 – Pivotal Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pivotal Software Inc. provides platform-as-a-service solutions. The Company serves automotive, financial services, industrial, insurance, media, retail, technology and telecommunications sectors. Pivotal Software Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

7/25/2018 – Pivotal Software was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pivotal Software Inc. provides platform-as-a-service solutions. The Company serves automotive, financial services, industrial, insurance, media, retail, technology and telecommunications sectors. Pivotal Software Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

7/20/2018 – Pivotal Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pivotal Software Inc. provides platform-as-a-service solutions. The Company serves automotive, financial services, industrial, insurance, media, retail, technology and telecommunications sectors. Pivotal Software Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

7/18/2018 – Pivotal Software was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pivotal Software Inc. provides platform-as-a-service solutions. The Company serves automotive, financial services, industrial, insurance, media, retail, technology and telecommunications sectors. Pivotal Software Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PVTL traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.53. 6,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,473. Pivotal Software has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $959,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new stake in Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,798,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000.

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

