Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Jupiter Fund Management (JUP)

8/9/2018 – Jupiter Fund Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 445 ($5.68) to GBX 410 ($5.23). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Jupiter Fund Management had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 415 ($5.29) to GBX 380 ($4.85). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – Jupiter Fund Management had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

7/27/2018 – Jupiter Fund Management had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/27/2018 – Jupiter Fund Management had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 441 ($5.63) price target on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Jupiter Fund Management had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/23/2018 – Jupiter Fund Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 498 ($6.35) to GBX 480 ($6.12). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/2/2018 – Jupiter Fund Management had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 441 ($5.63) price target on the stock.

JUP traded up GBX 6.70 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 422 ($5.38). The stock had a trading volume of 873,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 416 ($5.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 638.80 ($8.15).

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported GBX 17.10 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 17.20 ($0.22) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Jupiter Fund Management had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 25.18%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

In other news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 42,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.01), for a total transaction of £199,185.90 ($254,096.06).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

