Invacio Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9,982.00 (INV)

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. Invacio has a total market capitalization of $869,292.00 and approximately $9,982.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Invacio has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Invacio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.87 or 0.02418362 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010646 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000484 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004860 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001824 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000081 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002541 BTC.

About Invacio

Invacio is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,889,950 tokens. Invacio’s official website is www.invacio.com . Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Invacio

Invacio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invacio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invacio using one of the exchanges listed above.

