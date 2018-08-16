Intelsat (I) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Intelsat (NYSE:I) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Intelsat Investments S.A. provides satellite communications services. The company offers network services comprising transponder services, video distribution and contribution services, hybrid satellite, fiber and teleport managed services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations, internet service providers, military and government sectors. Intelsat Investments S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intelsat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Intelsat in a report on Friday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Intelsat from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intelsat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:I opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.95. Intelsat has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.50 million. Intelsat’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Intelsat will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Intelsat by 355.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 22,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intelsat by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Intelsat by 3.3% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,598,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,528,000 after purchasing an additional 113,300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Intelsat by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 51,046 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intelsat by 130.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 327,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 185,444 shares during the period. 36.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intelsat SA, through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

