Intellicheck (IDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a negative net margin of 111.19%.

Shares of IDN stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.18.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

IDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Intellicheck from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

In related news, insider Bryan Lewis bought 11,700 shares of Intellicheck stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,272.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets identity authentication systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail IDTM; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.