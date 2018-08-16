Insperity Inc (NSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $940.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) will post sales of $940.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $969.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $922.80 million. Insperity posted sales of $795.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $3.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.28 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $922.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.20 million. Insperity had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 122.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. First Analysis reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

In related news, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $4,723,650.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 582,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,097,998.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,340 shares of company stock worth $21,146,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Insperity by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,229,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Insperity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.10. 405,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. Insperity has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $113.20.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

