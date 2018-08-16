Insperity Inc (NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson Sells 20,204 Shares of Stock

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 20,204 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $2,263,656.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NSP traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. Insperity Inc has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $113.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $922.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.20 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 122.44% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSP. ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Insperity from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. First Analysis restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 566.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

