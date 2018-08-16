Insperity Inc (NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson Sells 20,204 Shares of Stock

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 20,204 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $2,263,656.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NSP traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. Insperity Inc has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $113.20.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $922.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.20 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 122.44% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Insperity by 566.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.
