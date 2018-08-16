Insight Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.51 Million (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Insight Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00006108 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX and OEX. Insight Chain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.51 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insight Chain has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZPER (ZPR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000118 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002813 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Galaxy eSolutions (GES) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000050 BTC.

RusGas (RGS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BingoCoin (BOC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003460 BTC.

NewsToken (NEWOS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000165 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ThingsOperatingSystem (TOS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Insight Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and OEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

