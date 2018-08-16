Insider Selling: Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) SVP Sells $24,160.24 in Stock

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) SVP Emre Onder sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $24,160.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of XLNX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.45. 14,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,102. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,959,931 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,237,325,000 after purchasing an additional 990,937 shares during the last quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 16.2% in the first quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 4,982,033 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $359,902,000 after acquiring an additional 694,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Xilinx by 1.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,927,502 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $321,569,000 after acquiring an additional 82,236 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 1,424,784.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,788 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $189,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 19.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,579,054 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $168,309,000 after acquiring an additional 416,092 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.78.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

