Insider Selling: TrueCar Inc (TRUE) EVP Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) EVP Jeff Swart sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $12.49 on Thursday. TrueCar Inc has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $87.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. TrueCar’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that TrueCar Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRUE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. DA Davidson set a $13.00 price target on TrueCar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TrueCar in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TrueCar by 33.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,948,000 after buying an additional 1,530,730 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in TrueCar by 11.3% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,126,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,992,000 after buying an additional 821,933 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in TrueCar by 16.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,665,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TrueCar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,495,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,149,000 after buying an additional 505,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TrueCar by 142.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 168,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

