Insider Selling: Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) COO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $56.35. 6,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,789. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $57.75.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $395.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.57 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 8.17%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 131.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,949,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,201,000 after purchasing an additional 459,305 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 35.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,311,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,646,000 after acquiring an additional 345,001 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 113.6% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 481,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after acquiring an additional 256,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at about $12,013,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $54.00 price objective on Steven Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.92.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

