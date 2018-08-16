Insider Selling: pdvWireless Inc (PDVW) Major Shareholder Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW) major shareholder Bravo Fund Ii L.P. Pimco sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

PDVW traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.35. 801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,338. The firm has a market cap of $468.65 million, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.80. pdvWireless Inc has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $39.75.

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The wireless provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. pdvWireless had a negative net margin of 517.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. equities analysts predict that pdvWireless Inc will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of pdvWireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of pdvWireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of pdvWireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of pdvWireless from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. pdvWireless has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDVW. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in pdvWireless during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in pdvWireless during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in pdvWireless during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in pdvWireless during the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in pdvWireless during the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About pdvWireless

pdvWireless, Inc, a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc The company's mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status.

