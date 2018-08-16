Insider Selling: Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) SVP Sells 1,125 Shares of Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) SVP Paul D. Melancon sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jack in the Box stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.93. The company had a trading volume of 18,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.42. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.23 and a 1 year high of $108.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.94.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $187.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.05 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, May 17th. OTR Global cut shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 160.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,231,000 after purchasing an additional 850,593 shares during the last quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,915,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 5,145.8% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 264,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after purchasing an additional 259,657 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 2,110.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 252,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,453,000 after purchasing an additional 240,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,625,000. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.