Insider Selling: Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) VP Sells 3,900 Shares of Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) VP Linton J. Thomason sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $234,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,771.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GSBC opened at $58.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $847.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.98. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.32 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 10.84%. equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSBC shares. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $4,074,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

