Insider Selling: Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) Director Sells 9,375 Shares of Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $427,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,537.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $811.52 million, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.47. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.95 and a 12-month high of $47.75.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $96.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.48 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 3.51%. analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Forrester Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FORR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,390,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,345,000 after buying an additional 58,153 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 465,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 74,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

