Insider Selling: Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) Director A Barr Dolan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $313,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,212 shares in the company, valued at $963,298.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ELLI opened at $102.44 on Thursday. Ellie Mae Inc has a 1 year low of $79.71 and a 1 year high of $116.90. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.46, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Ellie Mae had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Ellie Mae’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Ellie Mae Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELLI. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ellie Mae during the first quarter worth approximately $67,176,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Ellie Mae by 83.6% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 725,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,688,000 after acquiring an additional 330,338 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP boosted its position in Ellie Mae by 27.4% during the second quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,116,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,938,000 after acquiring an additional 240,016 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC boosted its position in Ellie Mae by 96.7% during the first quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 462,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,497,000 after acquiring an additional 227,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in Ellie Mae by 1,751.5% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 231,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,040,000 after acquiring an additional 219,008 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on ELLI shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $58.75) on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Friday, April 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ellie Mae from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

