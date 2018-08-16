Insider Selling: Cryolife Inc (CRY) VP Sells 16,666 Shares of Stock

Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) VP David Ashley Lee sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $531,978.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 296,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,461,024.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Ashley Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 10th, David Ashley Lee sold 10,247 shares of Cryolife stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $337,946.06.

CRY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.05. 151,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.13 and a beta of 0.73. Cryolife Inc has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $34.15.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.08 million. Cryolife had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Cryolife Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cryolife in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cryolife from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cryolife by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 117.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 13.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 8.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

