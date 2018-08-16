Insider Selling: Chegg Inc (CHGG) CEO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $4,392,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, July 12th, Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $4,336,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $4,372,500.00.

CHGG stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -323.11, a PEG ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.43. Chegg Inc has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chegg from $22.70 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chegg from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chegg from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Chegg by 288.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,212,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,153 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,321,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chegg by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,648,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,758,000 after purchasing an additional 978,343 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Chegg by 104.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,469,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,364,000 after purchasing an additional 751,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Chegg by 414.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 782,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,755,000 after purchasing an additional 630,791 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

